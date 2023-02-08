Sense of community spirit growing in Halliday Mills

Inga Perkoni, co-chair of the Halliday Mills residents committee, with Geraldine Martin, who won the Cooperative Housing Ireland art competition with a painting of the view from her apartment

Benches and planters have recently been installed in the courtyard of Halliday Mills

It’s just a year since the first residents moved into Halliday Mills in Quay Street, and a real community spirit is starting to grow among those living there.

A group has gathered in the apartment of Inga Perkoni, the co-chair of the recently formed residents’ committee, and they are anxious to convey the message that, for them, Halliday Mills is ‘home sweet home’.

The apartment complex, refurbished by Cooperative Housing Ireland, has been in the headlines due mainly to issues over anti-social behaviour and complaints about the heating system during the cold spell before Christmas.

Now residents and staff from the voluntary housing agency want to dispel the notion that these problems are on-going and that the inevitable teething problems with any new development have been ironed out.

"There was an issue with anti-social behaviour in the beginning but that has all been dealt with and there are no problems now,” says Inga.

She says that any problems which the residents may have are resolved in a very short time.

A native of Latvia, she is used to the concept of apartment living, noting that it’s common in many parts of Europe.

“Back home everyone lives in an apartment. It’s only in Ireland and England that people don’t live in apartments.”

She has been living in Ireland for ten years and shares the apartment with her partner and three children.

"We moved here in February last year,” she says.

The family had been living in a rented house in Blackrock and Inga says it took some time to get used to living on the fourth floor.

Inga has been a driving force behind the setting up of the residents’ committee and so far has helped organise Halloween and Christmas parties. She has also set up a book club and walking group.

"I am happy here. I like that there are a lot of families living here, lots of children.”

She loves the views from the front window across Dundalk harbour to the Cooley mountains.

It’s those views that inspired artist and graphic designer Geraldine Martin to do a painting which won the Housing Cooperative Ireland art competition before Christmas.

Geraldine had been renting in the private sector for a number of years after moving back to Dundalk from Dublin a few years ago and is delighted with her new home.

Another resident, Deirdre* says she was “very excited” to get an apartment in the complex

“It was great. We could do it up to our own standards,” she says, as before that when she was renting she didn’t want to waste money on a place she didn’t own.

She too is involved in the newly formed residents committee, adding that a previous attempt to set up a committee failed.

This time, however, 18 people turned up at the latest meeting and plans are being made for an Easter event for children.

John* takes the view that there are always “teething problems” in new building and says that the residents can always call Lar Roddy if they have an issue.

"The team are excellent,” he says. “The effort that Lar and his team put in is absolutely excellent when you hear about other housing estates.”

It’s unfortunate that the complex got such negative publicity, he says, adding that it was inevitable that there would be some problems, same as any housing estate.

He too thinks that apartment living is a new concept for Irish people.

The residents all agree that there are no longer problems with anti-social behaviour.

"I’m never afraid” says Inga. “I would rather live in an apartment with cameras than a housing estate with no cameras. I don’t hear my neighbours. The only noise I hear is from the street or the port.”

John agrees, saying that there is very good insulation and he has no problems with hearing his neighbours.

Housing Officer Lar Roddy says people are allowed to have visitors and parties but are expected to have respect for their neighbours, the same as anywhere else.

*Names changed by request