Senator McGahon calls for extended multi-journey tickets for bus passengers

Bus passengers, particularly those living in commuter belt areas, should be able to get extended multi-journey tickets, Louth Senator John Mc Gahon, the Fine Gael Seanad Spokesperson on Climate, Communications, Energy & National Resources

Calling for an extended timeframe for passengers, he said “Commuters are exposed to a myriad of different ticket lengths, across all bus services. For many utilising public transport daily, an extended multi-journey ticket would be extremely welcomed.

“For instance, Bus Éireann services, TFI Local Link scheduled services, and Dublin Kildare operated by Go-Ahead Ireland offer two, seven and 10 journey tickets. In contrast, Expressway offers 10 journey passes and monthly open return passes.

“The disparity regarding what choices are available to commuters is wholly unnecessary and could prove discouraging as it wastes time.

“I am calling for a standard minimum length of one month for all PSO and commercial services to help our commuters save both money and time.

“The National Transport Authority (NTA) is responsible for regulating fares and while Government cannot manage day-today services, it is fundamental that we continue to make progressive policy decisions for our commuters.

“In my home County of Louth, the population is set to grow dramatically by 2024. We must provide the opportunities to increase public transport and get more people off our roads. A minimum ticket length would offer clarity and efficiency to residents.

“Ultimately, this measure would increase the attractiveness for commuters and avoid any confusion,” concluded Senator McGahon.