Senator calls for debate on nuclear power as alternative energy

A Dundalk Senator has called for a debate on nuclear power as a ‘carbon free’ alternative to fossil fuels.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator John McGahon outlined the current crisis in international wholesale energy prices.

"We have seen a substantial impact on gas prices, especially in Ireland, which has had a knock-on impact on energy prices. That is clear for everybody to see. Gas prices have been rising steadily since March 2020 for a variety of international reasons. They are currently unseasonably high, which puts upward pressure on wholesale electricity prices.”

He welcomed the face that Ireland is transitioning from the use of fossil fuels for generating electricity to using a majority of wind, solar and solar renewables, adding “We should be able to have a conversation about nuclear energy. That is all I am asking for."

Senator McGahon highlighted the 1999 Act which outlaws nuclear power in Ireland, and called for a debate to be opened on the subject.

"Nuclear power is completely carbon free. It is used in developed countries all over the world, such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. I accept people might be opposed to nuclear power for whatever reason. They may think it is impossible to build a nuclear power station in the next ten or 20 years. If we had seen 20 years ago that we would be moving towards a renewable source of energy in this country, and around the world, people would have thought that was unlikely.”

“Ireland already consumes nuclear energy via our interconnector with the UK. It should at least be discussed and we should have a conversation about it as a viable option compared to all other possible scenarios.

In 100 years' time, Ireland and other developed countries will be using nuclear power. We should not be bogged down by short-term thinking over the next ten or 20 years. We should have an open and honest discussion. I am simply asking that we have that conversation and that is all. We are at our best as a society when we challenge ideas, pit arguments against each other and get the best overall solution.. If it turns out to be an idea that will not be useful in Ireland, or suit it, that is fair enough, but let us have the conversation and the debate in the first instance.”