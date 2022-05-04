Self defence classes huge success

Self-defence classes for women organised by the Barbican Centre in the wake of the horrific murder of Aisling Murphy in January have been hailed as a huge success, with over 150 taking part.

The classes took place in the Barbican Centre from February 5 to April 5 and exceeded all expectations.

"We had no idea what the take up of these classes was going to be," said Karen O'Connell of Cho's Taekwondo. "Having been contacted by Cllr. Declan Power about the idea of running these classes, we were delighted to get involved in this positive initiative and offer these classes for free, as was the space in the Barbican Centre. Up to 160 women signed up and something that was going to be an hour for one day per week for four weeks became two hours per week for eight weeks!

"We, along with many others, were horrified at the awful murder of Aisling Murphy in January, and we felt we wanted to do something positive and provide women with the skills equipped with building confidence when out for a walk or a run; if they felt threatened by a perpetrator."

"I want to thank Peter and Karen O' Connell, who generously gave up their time every Saturday afternoon for two months. Their commitment and those who participated were phenomenal,” said Cllr. Declan Power. "These skills taught are skills that you hope will never have to be used, but if needed, they may help save your life or get you to a safe space. I also wanted to thank the local Gardaí, who came along at the end of each block, spoke to everyone about street awareness, and provided helpful hints and tips when out and about day and night. They also provided a lovely token of a high viz vest for better visibility when out walking or running. Lastly, I want to thank Karen Smith for taking photos at the end of our sessions and helping us create awareness," concluded Cllr. Power

"It was a pleasure to work with all the women who attended. While the classes were free, we had a donation box and raised €560 that we presented to the Women's and Children's Refuge, and to also mark Go Purple Day (April 29th) a day that aims to create awareness around domestic violence," said Peter O' Connell, Head of Cho's Taekwondo.

Cho’s Taekwondo run their classes every Monday & Wednesday in the Barbican Centre Drogheda, catering for both children & adults.