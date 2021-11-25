Seeking Tellybingo winner!

National Lottery is continuing to urge Drogheda TellyBingo players to check their tickets as the €35,000 prize from September 16th remains unclaimed

The clock is ticking on the TellyBingo Snowball prize of €35,000 from Thursday September 16th, which remains unclaimed.

Start checking pockets, handbags and the side of the couch as ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Wednesday December 15th.

The winning ticket was sold at McDonnell’s Centra store in Hardman’s Gardens in Drogheda Town, Co. Louth.

We are urging anybody who may have purchased a TellyBingo ticket in McDonnell’s Centra store in Hardman’s Gardens to carefully check their tickets as the expiry date for the outstanding prize is getting close with less than three weeks left to claim.,” said a National Lottery spokesperson. “If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

In total more than €6bn has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago.