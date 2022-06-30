SEEK is back with more international artists

Detail from the mural which Smug painted on the Crowne Plaza last year

Dundalk’s SEEK Urban Arts Festival returns in July with a crew of top international artists who, once again, will put the spotlight on Dundalk’s rich history and heritage through street art.

Walls around town have been primed in recent weeks and the first of the artists begin painting the new murals on Saturday July 2nd, expanding the exciting gallery of artworks that can be found on the town’s streets.

"Every year the project grows beyond even our expectations, and this year will be no different, Town Centre Commercial Manager Martin McElligot said:

“It makes me very proud to have played a part in such an exciting event, it truly has galvanised the town’s creative culture and re-imagined Dundalk’s destination status

The first three artists to be announced are Mariana Santos from Portugal, Milu Correch from Argentina and the Scottish-bases Australian artist Smugone. Smug painted the epic piece Lúgh God of Light on the Crowne Plaze Hotel last year, earning a place in the record books as Ireland's tallest mural.

Mariana Santos is a visual artist from Lisbon who works in a variety of media, she likes to both create a sense of nostalgia and bring the history of a place into a new time through the modern medium of street art. Her style is realistic in nature and she enjoys bringing a painterly feel to her mural work. Mariana has been tasked with exploring Dundalk’s rich printing history.

Milu Correch is an acclaimed graffiti artist who hails from Buenos Aires. Milu is best known for her large-scale murals and imagery that creates a world without limits or written codes. Her painterly and impressive murals are be found not only in her native Argentina, but in Portugal, Italy, France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Sweden, Bulgaria, And Spain. For Seek. she will be exploring a forgotten part of Dundalk’s impressive ship building heritage, and the hustle and bustle that surrounded the Quay when The Irish Girl Of Dundalk was built and launched.

The SEEK team are delighted to welcome back world-renowned artist Smug One to this years' festival. Creator of Ireland's tallest and most iconic mural, ‘Lúgh God of Light”, which he painted on the Crown Plaza for last year’s festival, the organisers can't wait to see what he comes up with this year.

This time Smug is charged with another iconic mythological hero and favoured son of Dundalk “Cúchulainn”. His artworks favour a photorealistic style that introduces additional light sources, giving each and every large scale piece he creates unrivalled character.

Other artists who are set to take part in this year’s festival are Arthur Oner from Drogheda, Cormac Dillon of Mack Signs, and Licea from France.

“This year’s festival is bigger and better with a fantastic line up of fringe events that will ensure people of all ages can get involved.” Sarah Daly, Executive Director Creative Spark, said.

This year’s festival will run for three weeks with a host of events for adults and children/

Spray painting workshops on both Saturdays will be open to children from 5 and up; AAEX will be running pop up postcard workshops; Bridge Street Studios is mounting an exhibition, HIDE 22; and the very popular Louth Craftmark Summer Fair will return to the St Nicholas Quarter on Saturday July 9th.

This year An Táin Arts Centre is getting involved with a special series of Culture Quest Tours on Sunday July 10th and Creative Spark is running a Seek Summer School series of workshops aimed at young adults who may be considering a career in the creative industries.”

SEEK Urban Arts Festival could not go ahead without the incredible support of their sponsors, Dundalk Town(BIDs) Colourtrend, Creative Spark, Creative Ireland, Louth County Council, Dundalk Tidy Towns, Crowne Plaza, Rocksalt, Coffee & Cream, Hire Direct and Zoma.

Scheduled guided walking tours will run throughout the festival, allowing visitors to explore the themes behind the artworks. Booking information and further information on Fringe events is available at www.seekdundalk.ie