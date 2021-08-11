SEEK 2021 - a hit and more to come 

Artist, Omin speaking about his mural, The Railway Town during during the SEEK Urban Arts Festival walking tour in Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Sold out and, at times, rained out, Dundalk’s 2021 SEEK contemporary urban arts festival was another outstanding success as artists and townsfolk alike braved the sometimes dreadful weather as the town centre once again became a giant canvass.

Artists Omin, Friz and Basik worked through the rain to create three new murals which bring aspects of Dundalk history to life.

“We were unlucky with the weather but we managed to get two of the murals finished and luckily Omin is a local artist so even though he was juggling with some very bad weather, he will have time to complete his mural.”

Belfast-based artist Friz was the first to finish and her striking mural beside the Town Hall in Crowe Street features the Dundalk-born explorer Sir Francis Leopold McClintock who was known as The Arctic Fox.

Italian artist Basik managed to complete his wonderful portrait of St Oliver Plunkett at Yorke Street in time to get his flight back to Milan on Monday.

"This piece in the Italian baroque style brings something completely different to what we have in Dundalk,’ says Martin.

Omin’s massive mural at the rear of the former Dunnes Stores on The Ramparts depicts scenes from Dundalk’s railway heritage.

‘The good news is this year’s SEEK is not over as we have Smug from Australia coming in the week of September 13 and Tellas from Sardinia will be coming at the beginning of October to do further murals,” says Martin.

"We have lots of other events on-going including workshops for teenagers and a book, thanks to funding from Creative Ireland.”

Martin says it was wonderful to see the support by the public for this year’s festival.

"Our walking tours were sold out and the strEAT tours with local restaurants was a massive success.”

He praised the tour organisers Liam Gaynor, Grainne Murphy and Sinead Roche and all the volunteers who helped out.

"The feedback from the people who did the tours was great as they learned more about our murals and the town’s history.”

There was a very good attendance at the art workshops for children and teenagers both weekends, with the AEEX (Art As Exchange) collective hosting fun and innovative workshops.

Martin says that the response to the tours and the workshops “goes to show the determination of people to support the project, no matter what the weather”.

This year also saw an exciting fringe programme of events by local artists and craft makers.

The artists from Bridge Street Studios hosted the exhibition Hide which saw members responding to the theme of this year’s murals while Louth Craftmark held their summer fair at the new plaza in the St Nicholas Quarter on Saturday.

"If you said two years ago there’d be a craft fair on Church Street people would be wondering where you could hold it. It just goes to show what can be achieved,” adds Martin.

Thanks to SEEK and other projects spearheaded by BIDS with the support of Louth County Council and other sponsors, the streetscape of Dundalk has changed massively in recent years.

There are now close to two dozen murals in the town centre, which along the brightly painted shop fronts, makes Dundalk an Instagrammer’s dream which will go no small way to attracting visitors to town.