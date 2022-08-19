See inside the perfect family home at Railway Village on the Cooley peninsula on the market for €625,000

The patio at the back of the house

Country living at 7 Railway Village on the Cooley peninsula

It’s not often that a house comes on the market in Railway Village, a secluded upmarket development just off the main Dundalk to Carlingford Road at Lordship on the Cooley peninsula.

Nestled between the mountains and the sea, Railway Village combines the benefits of country living yet is only a short distance from both Dundalk and Carlingford.

Number 7 Railway Village offers the opportunity to purchase a readymade family home.

It stands on a generous elevated site, with large grassed lawns to front and rear.

The impressive two-storey detached house offers 285 sq meters of accommodation making it an ideal family home.

The accommodation includes a bright entrance hall which leads to the downstairs rooms, comprising an elegant sitting room, a light-filled family room with fbay windows and a marble fireplace. The country-style kitchen with painted units and granite worktops is at the heart of the home, and opens into a more forma dining area.

There’s also a large sunroom with patio doors opening to the garden, bathroom, utility room, and downstairs bedroom/home office, which is currently being used as a home gym.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, two of which are ensuite with dressing rooms, and the family bathroom.

The house has underfloor heating on both levels as well as oil-fired central heating.

Outside, the landscaped garden includes a patio for relaxing or entertaining and an enclosed children’s play area.

It is close to local shops, cafe, primary school, GAA club, beaches and mountain walks.

It has been brought to the market by DNG Duffy with a guide price of €625,000.