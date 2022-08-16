See inside the one-bedroomed cottage in Co Louth on the market for €230,000

The Gate Lodge, Red House, Ballybailie for sale with a guide price of €230,000

Coming in at just under 840 square feet, the Gate Lodge at Red House, Ballybailie, Ardee, will appeal to lovers of the Small Homes movement.

This one-bedroomed cottage is on the market with Watters Estate Agents with a guide price of €230,000.

While you could get a three-bedroomed house in Dundalk or Drogheda for around the same amount, this cottage will appeal for those who want to live in the countryside.

The cottage comprises a kitchen, living room, bedroom and shower room, and also has a log cabin with hot tub and jacuzzi.

It stands on a 4,000 square feet site, so with imagination, and subject to planning permission, could easily be extended to make a larger family home.

There’s mains water and a septic tank.

Located on R215, it is close to Ardee town and less than five minutes from the M1 and N2.