See inside the one-bedroomed cottage in Co Louth on the market for €230,000

The Gate Lodge, Red House, Ballybailie for sale with a guide price of €230,000
Hallway Expand
The kitchen Expand
The living room Expand
The bedroom Expand
The log cabin with hot tub and jacuzzi Expand

The Gate Lodge, Red House, Ballybailie for sale with a guide price of €230,000

The Gate Lodge, Red House, Ballybailie for sale with a guide price of €230,000

Hallway

Hallway

The kitchen

The kitchen

The living room

The living room

The bedroom

The bedroom

The log cabin with hot tub and jacuzzi

The log cabin with hot tub and jacuzzi

The Gate Lodge, Red House, Ballybailie for sale with a guide price of €230,000

Coming in at just under 840 square feet, the Gate Lodge at Red House, Ballybailie, Ardee, will appeal to lovers of the Small Homes movement.

This one-bedroomed cottage is on the market with Watters Estate Agents with a guide price of €230,000.

While you could get a three-bedroomed house in Dundalk or Drogheda for around the same amount, this cottage will appeal for those who want to live in the countryside.

The cottage comprises a kitchen, living room, bedroom and shower room, and also has a log cabin with hot tub and jacuzzi.

It stands on a 4,000 square feet site,  so with imagination, and subject to planning permission, could easily be extended to make a larger family home.

There’s mains water and a septic tank.

Located on R215, it is close to Ardee town and less than five minutes from the  M1 and N2.

Privacy