See inside the beautifully restored former Louth parochial house on the market for €630,000

The former parochial house in Kilcurry has gone the market with a guide price of €630,000.

No expense has been spared in refurbishing ‘Calwood House’ at Balriggan, creating a beautiful family home, full of character and charm, which is almost unrecognisable from the property that went on the market a couple of years ago.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage “This former parochial house, with its handsome red brick façade with fine yellow brick detailing and granite dressing, is built in the typical Victorian style, possibly more commonly seen in Irish towns and villages than on a quiet country roadside. Built as a parochial house the building was a focal point for the religious community of the locality and holds a social interest.”

A lot of thought has gone into retaining the original features of this historic house while bringing it up to the standards of comfort required for modern day living.

This spacious house would be ideal for anyone who enjoys entertaining, with two large inter-linking reception rooms, with bay windows, double aspect windows, wooden floors, original fireplaces and coving.

Sliding doors allow the rooms to be opened into one large space, ideal for parties. The family room, meanwhile, is a cosier affair with a stove.

A contemporary style kitchen and dining area has bay windows overlooking the surrounding countryside. There’s also a utility room, walk-in larder and WC on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, including the master bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, and a stunning bathroom..

This charming house is finished to a very high standard of design and decorated with impeccable taste.

Heating is proved by a New Grant Vortext energy condensing boiler with solar panels providing hot water .

The property stands on a 0.75 acre sq.m. elevated site with mature trees, with garage and outbuildings to the rear.

It is located a short distance from Dundalk and the M1 motorway.

The sale is being handled by McArdle & Son Auctioneers.

