See inside stunning north Louth home with wonderful coastal views on the market for €790,000

Teach na Tra, Gyles Quay, is on the market with an asking price of €790,000 Expand
Margaret Roddy

Generations of families from Dundalk and further afield have spent summer holidays at the caravan park at Gyles Quay on the picturesque Cooley peninsula. Now, seaside lovers have the opportunity to buy a permanent home with some of the best views on the Co Louth Coast.

Teach An Trá  translates as the beach house, but forget all notions of a quaint cottage – this property is an impressive contemporary family home fitted with the latest technology for smart energy efficient living.

Built  in the ‘noughties, the house stands on a elevated 0.7 acre site overlooking Dundalk Bay, The  220 square metre accommodation includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, reception room, kitchen and sunroom.

There’s a large tiled entrance hall  with stairs leading to the second floor. To the right, there’s the main living room with  a stone fireplace and stove, with double doors opening to the large contemporary family kitchen, with an impressive range, which is at the heart of the home. There’s also a utility room and a bathroom with shower.

The triple aspect sunroom, currently used as a brightly coloured playroom, offers huge potential as an area for relaxing or entertaining.

Upstairs, there are three-good sized bedrooms, all enjoying stunning views. The master bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in wardrope.

The large upstairs  landing has double French doors leading the the balcony above the front door which is the perfect place to grab a seat and enjoy the sea view.

Triple glazing and Climote heating control means that the house remains warm no matter what storms are blowing outside.

Outside, there is a a paved patio area and a large lawn sweeping down to the road. The garage could easily be converted to provide even more living space or be used as a home office, studio or gym. 

Gyles Quay is a small seaside community within easy driving distance of both Dundalk and the popular village of Carlingford.  It is popular for swimming and watersports and Ferguson’s Bar serves food as well as being a venue for music and community events.

Michael Lavelle Estate Agents are handling the sale of this house with an asking price of €790,000

