See inside stunning north Louth home with views across Carlingford Lough

Sonas Carlignford

Sonas Carlingford sits on an elevated site above the village with beautiful views

Sonas Carlingford sits on an elevated site above the village with beautiful views

Sonas, Mountain Park Carlingford

Sonas Carlingford

One of the light-filled reception rooms

A welcoming family room

A welcoming family room

The open plan kitchen and dining area

Kitchen

The dining area

Kitchen

Lots of storage space

Beautiful bedroom

The bedroom enjoys beautiful views

Luxurious bedroom

Light streams into the house

Perfect for al fresco dining

The paved patio area

The summer house

The interior of the summer house

Inspired planting leads up to the summer house

View from the garden to Slieve Foy

Margaret Roddy
The Argus

There’s definitely a big slice of happiness in store for whoever buys Sonas, a magnificent four-bedroom home overlooking Carlingford Lough.

The impressive 224 m² detached home at Mountain Park, Carlingford, Co Louth, is on the market with estate agent Mallon Property with a price tag of €885,000.

The architecturally design split level house sits in a large, beautifully designed garden and enjoys panoramic views across Carlingford Lough to the Mourne Mountains.

"The obvious attention to detail, materials used and quality of workmanship have resulted in a truly remarkable home,” says estate agent Tiernan Mallon.

The cottage style facade gives lie to the contemporary home that lies behind the front door.

The light-filled entrance opens into living and reception areas that make the most of the stunning views with large windows.

The contemporary kitchen features custom made kitchen units with Corian worktops with high end integrated appliances.

There are four bedrooms, again with outstanding views, and four bathrooms, including one with a 12 jet whirlpool bath, making this the ideal family home.

Of utmost importance in these energy conscious times is the property’s impressive 'A' Ber Rating, thanks to its 'Mitsibushi/Ecodan' air to water underfloor heatingand 'Nordan' Norwegian high-efficiency aluminium-clad double-glazed windows and doors.

The half acre garden has been beautifully landscaped to include secluded areas for dining and relaxing, gravel paths, a tranquil Zen garden, colourful planting and a wonderful summer house.

Carlingford, of course, is an extremely popular village on the shores of Carlingford Lough, with a range of pubs, restaurants, and leisure activities, including water sports, hill walking, and golf.