See inside stunning Louth coastal home on the market for €1million

Tusnua House, meaning new beginnings, will certainly mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for whoever buys this impressive property at Lynns, Annagassan on the Co Louth coast.

The art deco inspired house, which enjoys panoramic views across Dundalk Bay to the Cooley mountains and the Mountains of Mourne, has gone on the market with a guide price of €1million.

The spacious open plan design with floor to ceiling windows in many of the rooms makes the most of its location, making it an ideal home for entertaining.

Accommodation includes a double level entry hall, large contemporary kitchen with open plan dining and living areas, utility room, study, a separate guest suite with its own kitchen on the first floor. There are a total of six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Many of the rooms have access to balconies with stunning views out to sea. As can be expected of a property with this price tag, it is fitted to a very high standard, and boasts geothermal heating.

The landscaped grounds include a garden room for outdoor entertaining in the summer or enjoying the views of the constantly changing coastal views throughout the year.

Estage agents Blue Sky Property say that “the current owners have enjoyed their time here but now are moving due to business commitments in far away shores.”