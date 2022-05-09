See inside: Seaside vibe on the Cooley peninsula

There’s a real seaside vibe to this pretty cottage style house at Ballagan, Greenore on the beautiful Cooley peninsula on sale through DNG Duffy Dundalk, with an asking price of €375,000.

Over-looking the sea, the three-bedroomed home is just six kms from the popular village of Carlingford and 23kms from Dundalk.

The light-filled home has been decorated in celebration of its maritime location, with a welcoming living room complete with a multi-fuel stove and an open plan kitchen with Belfast sink and open shelving/dining room and utility area.

The master bedroom and bathroom are also downstairs, while there are two further bedrooms, office and family bathroom upstairs, with a large mezzanine landing.

The house sits on 0.5 acres with a large garden, patio, and built-in BBQ and pizza oven.