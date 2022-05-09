Louth

See inside: Seaside vibe on the Cooley peninsula

This cottage style home at Ballagan has a seaside vibe Expand
Ballagan, Greenore Expand
Sitting room with warming stove Expand
Sitting room Expand
Open plan kitchen and dining area Expand
Master bedroom Expand
Charming bathroom Expand
The bright mezzanine landing Expand
Light from a dormer window fills this pretty bedroom Expand
A spacious upstairs bedroom Expand
Bathroom with vintage style bathtub Expand
This outdoor area is ideal for entertaining Expand
The house overlooks the sea Expand

This cottage style home at Ballagan has a seaside vibe

Margaret Roddy

There’s a real seaside vibe to this pretty cottage style house at Ballagan, Greenore on the beautiful Cooley peninsula on sale through DNG Duffy Dundalk, with an asking price of €375,000.

Over-looking the sea, the three-bedroomed home is just six kms from the popular village of Carlingford and 23kms from Dundalk.

The light-filled home has been decorated in celebration of its maritime location, with a welcoming living room complete with a multi-fuel stove and an open plan kitchen with Belfast sink and open shelving/dining room and utility area.

The master bedroom and bathroom are also downstairs, while there are two further bedrooms, office and family bathroom upstairs, with a large mezzanine landing.

The house sits on 0.5 acres with a large garden, patio, and built-in BBQ and pizza oven.

