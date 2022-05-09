See inside: Period charm on Mount Avenue for €595,000

The large area to the rear of Orlands Villa

The house comes with four bedrooms

Mount Avenue has long been one of Dundalk’s most desirable addresses and while there have been several new developments in recent years, there’s something special about the charm of a period house.

Located within walking distance of the town centre and railway station, the area is popular with families commuting to Dublin for work or college.

Orlands Villa certainly oozes with the charm of a bygone era but has been upgraded to include all the conveniences of modern living, making it a welcoming family home.

The four-bedroomed light-filled home mixes the old and the new with attractive features including wood panelling, stained glass and exposed beams.

There’s an elegant sitting room with a bay window as well as a stylish open plan kitchen/dining and living room, with double doors leading to the garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms with lots of storage space, while there’s a further bedroom on the ground floor.

There’s an enclosed garden to front and large garden to back with patio area, block built shed,, rear vehicle access via electric gates and ample parking.

Orlands Villa is for sale by private treaty with REA Gunne Property, 042 9335500, with an asking price of €595,000