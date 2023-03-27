See inside impressive Louth house with its own gym on the market for €795,000

One of the garages is being used as a home gym

The imposing Brickfield House is flanked by two garages

Brickfield House, Marsh Road, Bellurgan, is on the market for €795,000

Whoever buys Brickfield House, a spectacular architecturally designed two-storey property at The Marsh Road, Bellurgan on the Cooley peninsula in north Louth, won't have to worry about taking out gym membership, as it comes with its own gym.

The impressive four-bedroomed house, stands on a large site just off the main Dundalk to Carlingford Road, is for sale with REA Gunne Property who are quoting a price tag of €795,000.

It’s in an area close to mountains and the coast, so even if the buyers have other plans for the converted garage, they can still get plenty of exercise.

The house has been designed for contemporary family living and is immaculately maintained.

The dining area

Accommodation includes a bright and airy entrance hall, leading to two reception rooms. The large open plan kitchen / dining / sunroom is described by the selling agents as “a chef’s dream, fitted with state of the art integrated appliances, modern high gloss units and a large Island unit.”

A space made for relaxing and entertaining

“This is the real heart of the home, the perfect space to entertain friends or for large family gatherings,” say REA Gunne Property.

A utility room and guest wc and shower room complete the accommodation on the ground floor.

A cosy reception room

Unstairs, there are four double bedrooms. The Master suite comprising large bedroom, walk-in wardrobe and large en suite bathroom with contemporary bath tub and separate shower stall. The second bedroom also has an en suite and built in wardrobes, while the remaining have built-in wardrobes and share a Jack and Jill bathroom.

The master bedroom

Bedroom

There are a further two, rooms in the attic, one of which is currently used as an office.

The house has Smart Home technology, oil-fired central heating, a stove, and double glazing, with the house enjoying a Ber B3 rating.

The office

The property is flanked by two garages, one of which has been converted to use as a home gym, with mezzanine floor, shower room and double doors to one of the walled patio areas.

It is surrounded by a large, enclosed shrub filled gardens with two walled patio areas.