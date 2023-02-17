See inside: beautifully refurbished Dundalk townhouse on the market for €250,000

The house has been cleverly refurbished to make the most of the available space

The kitchen and dining area open onto the sitting room

This house at Chapel Street Dundalk is on the market for €250,000

The dusty pink Hobbit styled door and window of 83 Chapel Street, Dundalk, are a clue to what lies inside the imaginatively restored townhouse, currently on the market for €250,000.

Chapel Street is one of Dundalk’s oldest streets and is in a quiet residential area, close to schools and just a few minutes walk to the town centre.

This three bedroom one bath terraced house is the perfect example of how an older property can be reimagined into a comfortable family home.

The door opens onto an inviting hallway which leads to the open plan living room cum kitchen / dining area with a solid fuel stove and shaker style kitchen units.

Upstairs there are three good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom with traditional style free-standing bath and cast iron radidator.

The house is in turnkey condition , with beautiful Instagrammable decor, making it stand out from the crowd.

According to Estate agents Green Property say “An added benefit of living on this side of the street is the amount of space the rear garden provides giving great potential to extend further down the line. There is vehicular access to the rear of the property.”

As well as being close to the town centre, Chapel Street is only a short distance from St Helena’s Park and the Riverside Walk.