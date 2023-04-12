Louth

See inside €495k Louth coastal chalet with stunning beach views

Set in Clogherhead, with uninterrupted views eastwards over the Irish Sea.

No 17 Clogher Cove is on the market fior €495,000 with Shane Black agents in Drogheda. Expand
The property offers uninterrupted views eastwards over the Irish Sea and Clogherhead on its doorstep. Expand
The cosy sitting room has uninterrupted views eastwards over the Irish Sea. Expand
The compact kitchen at Clogher Ciove. Expand
The property has three bedrooms. Expand
There are two bathrooms in 17 Clogher Cove. Expand
There is a spacious outdoor area with 17 Clogher Cove, for sale at €495,000. Expand

Alison Comyn

Whoever has the spare cash to purchase this compact holiday chalet in Clogherhead will certainly have a room with a view!

On the market with Shane Black Property Advisors and Agents in Drogheda, Co Louth, the three-bedroom 80 m2 detached chalet at Clogher Cove is on the market for €495,000.

Pleasantly situated on the doorstep of the quaint and picturesque village of Clogherhead, and affording stunning uninterrupted views eastwards over the Irish Sea, the holiday home will provide generous accommodation with bright and spacious living areas.

No 17 is located within approx. 15 minutes drive from Drogheda town and is situated in a private seaside location and extends to c. 80 sq.m. (861 sq.ft.).

The property is within close proximity to popular bars and restaurants in Clogherhead and a short drive away from Seapoint Golf Club at Termonfeckin and the famous County Louth Golf Club at Baltray.

The M1 motorway is c. 25 minutes drive from the property giving access to the Dublin-Belfast corridor. Viewing Is highly recommended, as properties of any shape or size rarely come up in this development, especially ones with uninterrupted sea and mountain views.

