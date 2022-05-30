Sediment from pipes blamed for Park Street water issues

Irish Water are undertaking a “unidirectional flush” of the mains network where severe discolouration of tap water was reported last week.

The Argus first revealed the extent of the water issues, after reports of dark brown water flowing from kitchen taps in the Park Street area emerged on Friday morning last.

The discolouration affected homes and businesses in the area, with local restaurants and cafes telling of the impact.

"There have been a lot of problems with the water over the last while, which are affecting businesses like ours. We just couldn’t serve the water this morning to customers, it was that bad,” said Noel Byrne, Proprietor at Kingfisher, Park Street.

He added that there had been “no notice given” of any planned flushing, which he could prepare for.

Although the discolouration improved after a few hours, he showed how a jug of water from their taps remained cloudy, and could not be served.

"If we get word there are going to be problems with the water, at least we can fill up some containers, and plan ahead. But there was nothing from Irish Water this time.”

He added: “It does impact day to day business, customers are more often now asking for a jug or a glass of water when they order food, which we’re happy to do. But we have to use bottled water when it’s like this.”

Irish Water confirmed they had investigated the cause of the discolouration, and found it was as a result of dislodged sediment in pipes.

A spokeswoman told The Argus: “Drinking water can pass through several kilometres of pipework before it reaches homes and businesses. Some of this pipework may be constructed from cast iron and depending on the area can be up to 100 years old. Old cast iron mains typically suffer from corrosion and as a result sediment from these pipes can be dislodged as water passes through them.”

She added: “Most of the time, the drinking water passes over this sediment unchanged. However changes in flow, pressure or direction can dislodge this sediment and carry it through to customers’ taps. This can cause the drinking water to appear as brown or orange in colour. This discolouration is more likely to occur when repair or maintenance works are being carried out on the public water supply pipe.

Louth County Council on behalf of Irish Water undertook essential planned maintenance works on the water distribution network in the area which caused discolouration to a number of water supplies in the town centre this morning. Following reports of discolouration, crews carried out flushing and scouring of the water mains which has improved the discoloration and also called to impacted businesses to explain the issue and determine kitchen tap quality.”

She added that a “unidirectional flush” was taking place on Monday and Tuesday night this week.

“We would ask customers to contact the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1800 278 278 or Twitter @IWCare if they continue to experience disruption to their supplies so that we can investigate. Updates will also be published to the water supply and services section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water and Louth County Council regret the inconvenience these upgrade works have caused and thank customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.”