Section of N2 in Co Louth closed after lorry carrying hazardous material overturns

A section of the N2 at Funsheog, Co Louth, is closed after a lorry overturned last night

A section of the N2 at Funshog, Co Louth is closed after a lorry carrying barrels of oil and car batteries overturned last night.

Louth County Council’s Environment and Roads staff are overseeing a major cleanup at Knocknacleva / Funshog when a significant amount of materials including battery acid, and barrels of oil spilled onto the road after a lorry overturned.

Gardai attended at the scene of the incident and the road was closed around 9p.m. due to the potential hazardous nature of the spillage.

Louth County Council Fire Service have been assisting to classify material, much of which is hazardous waste .which requires removal by specialist waste removal crews. These crews who have been onsite from 8a.m. this morning.

A section of the N2 at Funsheog, Co Louth, is closed after a lorry overturned last night

Once the area is cleared, mechanical excavators may be used to dig and remove any affected bank areas to prevent seepage to lands.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area to allow the work to be safely carried out.

Diversions are in place at the junction of N2 and L2253 road to Philipstown on the Ardee side and at the junction of the N2 and R169 road to Dunleer on the Collon side.