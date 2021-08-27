Second Scott Medal presented to Inspector Darren Kirwan

Inspector Darren Kirwan from Dundalk Garda Station during a Garda Scott medal award ceremony award for deceased and serving members of An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na at the Dubhlinn Gardens, Dublin CastlePhoto:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Inspector Darren Kirwan, Dundalk Garda Station, has joined an elite group of gardai who have been awarded two Bronze Scott Medals, when he was presented with his second medal at a ceremony in the grounds of Dublin Castle last week.

The Longwood, Co Meath, native received the award for exceptional courage and bravery involving personal risk to life in the execution of his duty in relation to an incident in Omeath in 2011.

The then Detective Sergeant Darren Kirwan and Detective Garda Andrew Barron were on mobile patrol on January 18th 2011 targeting the activities of a criminal gang known to be involved in violent crimes and to carry firearms.

They encountered one of the suspect vehicles, a BMW car bearing false number plates, with two occupants, which failed to stop when signalled to do so.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle suddenly turned off the road into a driveway and came to a sudden stop.

Without warning, the suspect vehicle reversed into the patrol car.

Detective Sergeant Kirwan got out of the patrol car and made his way to the driver’s door of the suspect vehicle, and as he did, the driver reversed the vehicle at him.

Fortunately he managed to jump out of the way and the suspect vehicle reversed into the parked patrol car for a second time. The driver of the suspect vehicle then reached down to the driver’s door and suspecting that the driver was reaching for a weapon, possibly a firearm, Detective Sergeant Kirwan broke the driver’s door window with his baton and in doing so received a significant cut to his hand from broken glass.

During these manoeuvres, the male passenger jumped from the vehicle and tried to run away.

Detective Sergeant Kirwan, despite injuries to his hand caught up with the passenger and arrested him.

Subsequently, both males were convicted of the offences and received prison sentences.

The medal was presented to Inspector Kirwan by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris,. who said “the Scott Medal is the highest decoration that can be bestowed upon a member of An Garda Síochána for their exceptional courage and bravery. On this occasion, I am honoured to award the Scott Medal to 13 exemplary Gardaí for their bravery and heroism in service.”

Inspector Kirwan, who has been stationed in Dundalk since 1996, was accompanied by his wife Richenda, children Leah, Hannah, Elaina and Noah, and his parents Liam and Carmel.

Inspector Kirwan now joins a handful of gardai who have received two Bronze Scott Medals. He was previously awarded one in 2003, along colleague Sgt Ger Collins after they dived into the Castletown River to rescue a man who had entered the water from the bridge.