Second July date added for Louth Plein Air Art Festival 2022

Following on from the success of the Drogheda location last year, there is not just one stunning location for Louth Plein Air Art Festival 2022, but two; Carlingford on Saturday July 16th and Beaulieu Gardens on Sunday July 17th.

Attend both days or just one day, for the same registration fee – you decide!

Artists, take yourself off to Carlingford on Saturday 16th and meander around the cobble streets, the harbour or marina; find a perfect spot to pull out your canvas and paint a masterpiece.

Or...Beaulieu House and Gardens which is a private estate outside Drogheda on the banks of the River Boyne with stately home, walled gardens, woods, church and graveyard all on site. Artists last year found themselves not having enough time within the grounds to paint, with so much choice of beautiful florals, scenery and the house itself that they wanted to return to experience more of the relaxing plein air painting again.

The Festival is in Drogheda all day Sunday July 17th from 9.30am to 5pm where artists can paint and enjoy the Beaulieu grounds.

“I paint plein air myself and feel this would be an amazing experience for a novice and professional alike,” says artist and organiser Leonora Reilly. “There are so many composition opportunities in each location that I believe you will love the chance to capture them; for our local artists to celebrate art in the open air”.

The registration fee for attending is €35 – for one or both days, you decide. The mentoring and workshops are a separate fee.

Professional artists – Richard Moore, Henry McGrane and Ciaran Dunlevy will be running a workshop or mentoring on the days of the festival for an additional add on charge to the registration fee.

“My sole goal when I decided I wanted to bring this event to Co Louth, was to hope that I could emulate the experience I had painting out - a sense of calm, joy and overall peacefulness as you lose yourself in the surroundings and become absorbed in the painting process, meeting other likeminded artists and trying new experiences.,” says Leonora.

“Having personally experienced the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year as a Wild Card in 2019 and the Dublin Plein Air Festival since 2020, there is no better feeling than being out in the fresh air creating art with other artists and the feeling of accomplishment at the end of day”.

This event is open to all grades of artists from professional to amateurs.

The day will run from 9.30am to 5pm with a display of artworks on easels at the end of the day, for prizes. This also affords the general public the opportunity to purchase art direct from the artists on the day.

Parking in Beaulieu on the day will be €5, in the grounds of Beaulieu House. This carpark is a short walk from the Main House and Gardens. There will be stewards in attendance on the day to guide you to your carparking space.

Tickets for Event link

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/louth-plein-air-art-festival-2022-tickets-273583785467

For more information, https://www.instagram.com/louthpleinairart or

https://www.facebook.com/louthpleinair