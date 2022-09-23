Second hoax threat made against Louth School

This was the second hoax threat made against the school in two days.

Gardaí are investigating messages made on a social media messaging app towards an educational institution in Drogheda, today Friday 23rd September 2022.

Today’s incident was a result of a message circulating on the social media app, Snapchat, stating, “this is act 2, act 1 was check response times, now for act 2. I planted 5 bombs around St Oliver’s Drogheda, they will detonate at 12 o’clock.

"Spread the word, they have until 12 o’clock to deactivate the bombs, this is not a drill.”

An Garda Síochána are said to have searched the school, but found nothing.

An Garda Síochána said, “An Garda Síochána are satisfied there is no threat to the institution.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

This comes only two days after a hoax threat was made against the school on Snapchat, saying, “I will be shooting up St Oliver’s Drogheda and I’m going to put bullets in everyone’s heads.”