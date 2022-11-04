Second EP and new video for Drogheda duo ‘Shock Sorrow’

Drogheda singer songwriters Shock Sorrow (aka Keith Caffrey and Steff Caffrey) have just released their second EP entitled “Pagan Queen” which is out now with the promotional music video “Samhain”.

The EP serves as a milestone in the journey of overcoming tragic personal loss, revealing light, optimism and hope after profound darkness and pain. “Pagan Queen” furthers the duo’s signature sound established on their debut “The Heart Bleeds” which has amassed over 50,000 streams on Spotify to date.

Shock Sorrow’s music is a hybrid of rock, alternative and metal with autobiographical lyrics relating to writer Keith Caffrey’s personal experiences. “Pagan Queen” was recorded, produced and mixed by Steff Caffrey, co-produced by Keith Caffrey and mastered by Siegfried Meier. The EP is available now at all digital retail providers and in physical format at the band’s web store.

"I poured my heart and soul into this. It's been a pleasure as always to work with Steff and bring our second EP to the masses,” says Keith. “Week after week, gig after gig, recording session after recording session we worked extremely hard to bring "Pagan Queen" to life and I can't wait to share it with the world.”

The music video for “Samhain” made its broadcast premiere on YouTube on Halloween. It depicts ritualistic imagery set in ancient woodland that matches the lyrical content of a Pagan ceremony transitioning a spirit from this life to the next. Carrying the storyline forward from “The Heart Bleeds” is video creator Martin Wrigsjo Staffin from Sweden who weaves Nordic influence and symbolism into the video. The video opens with a solitary young male amongst a backdrop of flames who watches a shaman perform the ritual throughout and ends with a look toward the treetops and sky. Finally, the spirit of his beloved has departed into the next realm.

“There is always a beautiful light to be found at the end of the tunnel. I loved producing this EP and mirroring Keith Caffrey’s sense of hopefulness, inner strength and perseverance through my music production aesthetics,” adds Steph. “The emotional content on this record is very real and I’m excited for everyone to listen to it and to connect with it”.

Joining forces from the ashes of former metal and rock bands, Keith Caffrey and Steff Caffrey unite to form alt-rock/acoustic two-piece Shock Sorrow. Their distinctive signature of impassioned vocals balanced with poignant guitars has earned them their reputation as emotive songwriters in Ireland’s acoustic rock scene.

Keith Caffrey is a vocalist and guitarist from Drogheda, Co. Louth who has toured Europe extensively with previous metal band Black Svan in support of such bands as Diamond Head, Fozzy and Stuck Mojo.

Steff Caffrey is a multi-instrumentalist and music producer also from Drogheda, Co. Louth with a portfolio of recorded works ranging from rock, electronic, folk, and Irish traditional music. Steff was co-founder and lead guitarist of all-female rock outfit Black Daisy until 2009. She is also a graduate of Dundalk Institute of Technology with a Masters Degree in Music Research.

Shock Sorrow’s “Pagan Queen” and back catalogue is available to download on Spotify and you can watch the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFBJ7LMJpyw.