Second application on Harty’s cottage site

Louth

A planning application has been lodged for a second time with Louth County Council for a development on the site of the protected Harty’s thatched house in Crushrod Avenue, Drogheda.

The initial application was deemed invalid and a second application has now been lodged with a decision expected by September 21.

The proposal includes new apartments and a change of use of the house to a café.

Michael Heather, Crushrod Investments Ltd, has applied for permission for the mix-use development (c. 5,712 sqm) on a site of c.0.91 ha.
It consists of the demolition of a single storey store located on the western gable of the existing thatched house and its replacement with a new single storey contemporary building extension. Also the demolition of 2 existing single storey sheds, two derelict hay sheds, a barn and a lean-to.

The development will also comprise the refurbishment and modification of the thatched house to provide for a change of use to a café (c.91sqm), including; reinstatement of cob walls and patch work to the external render; repair and retention of the timber roof structure; conservation repairs to the historic thatched roof coverings; replacement of the existing front door (south elevation) with a timber sheeted replacement door; conservation repairs to the existing sash windows throughout the cottage, including the reinstatement of the currently blocked window on the north elevation.

Two retail units and a one bedroom apartment is also planned.

55 new dwelling units are envisaged for the site, arranged in 5 building blocks, comprising; 8 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom apartment units (26 apartment units in total) in two 3 to 4 storey residential blocks (Block A and Block B ); 10 ground floor two-bedroom duplex apartments and 10 two-bedroom duplex apartment units above (20 apartments units in total) in two three-storey residential blocks (Block C and Block D); 7 two-storey two-bedroom houses and 2 three-storey three-bedroom houses (9 terrace houses in total) in a terraced block (Block E).

The development will also include demolition, relocation and reconstruction of the existing stone wall adjacent to Crushrod Avenue.
 

