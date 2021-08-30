Sean Kelly appointed Peace Commissioner

Dundalk Councillor, Sean Kelly, has been appointed as a Peace Commissioner.

The Ard Easmuinn man said he was “delighted to have received notification last week from the Minister for Justice that they have appointed me to the Office of Peace Commissioner for our local area.”

He explained that the role is quite extensive and involves everything from: ”Taking statutory declarations, witnessing signatures on documents required by various authorities, and signing certificates and orders under Oireachtas Acts.”

The signature of a Peace Commissioner is also used on everyday documents from passports and driving licences, as well as for a wide range of legal documents.

"There are quite a lot of occasions when a Peace Commissioner would be needed, gardai in particular would often seek to contact the local Peace Commissioner for a number of reasons, so it is something I’m very happy to be taking on.”

He added that it was “a very proud day” for the Kelly family, and that he expects to be “busier than ever” after taking on the role.

Peace Commissioners are honorary appointments and there is no remuneration or financial compensation by way of fees or expenses for this service.

If you require services of a Peace Commissioner contact Sean Kelly on: 086-1437080 or email sean.kelly@louthcoco.ie