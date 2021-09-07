Sea Legs in concert

Ines Khai, a regular at the Sea Legs Open Mic, performing on stage at The Spirit Store for the Songs in the Quay of Life video series

It’s been over 18 months since the Sea Legs Open Mic collective last set sail

“We are overjoyed to announce two special gigs this autumn,” says Mark Corcoran. “It won’t be an ‘open mic’ format but a special concert in the round featuring the ‘Sea Legs Singers’ a selection of the artists who graced the Sea Legs mini documentary for the Spirit Store’s ‘Songs in the Quay of Life’ performance series. They will serenade our weary souls with sweet songs of solace and succour.”

The Sea Legs Open mic has been running since March 2016. It was started by the Newfoundland musician Tiffanie George and former darts champ Mark Corcoran. Slowly but surely has built a reputation, mostly by word of mouth, as being one of the finest open mics around. The key is creating a welcoming space, an atmosphere that makes it as easy as possible for the most nervous newcomer to take the big step of performing a song in front of a crowd. A big part of that is a supportive listening audience and a first-class venue and we have been blessed with both over the years.

It is not just a platform for people starting out. There is a diversity of performers, from accomplished musicians trying out new songs, instrumentalists playing every kind of genres as well as smatterings of hip hop, techno, and death metal. Although there is a sister open mic Dundalk Spoken Word, there has been poetry and theatre on occasion.

No two nights are ever the same, and the makeup of each night is always diverse. In the 500 plus performances there have been performers from all over the world; Guadeloupe, Brazil, Nepal, Japan and all points in between. But primarily it highlights the enormous talent that exists in this town.

It is very much a community-based grassroots event. Many of the participants have come together for other events. Many musicians who met at Sea Legs have begun collaborations and started bands.

During the pandemic The Spirit Store produced a two-part mini documentary for their ‘Songs in the Quay of Life’ series which can be seen on the venue’s YouTube channel.

In anticipation for the return of those nights, there is a special concert on Wednesday September 15th on the main stage at the Spirit Store. Doors 7.30pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp. Tickets are €20 for a table of four people plus €4 booking fee. A further date in October will be announced soon.