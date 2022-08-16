Schoolbags to be blessed at Mass as Friars get Drogheda students ready for new term

Fr Colm O'Mahony will be blessing school bags as well as lots of other back to school items ahead of the new term.

At all masses in the Augustinian Church, Shop Street, on Saturday August 20th and Sunday August 21st the friars will be blessing school bags, pens, i-Pads, books or whatever someone feels represents their school journey before the new school term starts.

"We will be especially welcoming those beginning primary school or moving on to secondary school but will also welcome those going to university, further studies and apprenticeships,” explains Fr Colm O’Mahoney”

"If you are beginning school for the first time or returning to education after a long break or taking up a new course in photography, art, music, etc come along and bring something that represents your creativity and education journey”.

Mass times on Saturday are 11am, 1.05pm and 7pm. Mass times on Sunday are 11am, 12 noon and 1.15pm. All masses are livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/droghedastaugustines