School Attendance – ‘Every Day Counts – The 20 Day Challenge’

Excellent attendance at school is vitally important to allow students to be the best that they can be and to enable them to have the brightest future possible.
Nine local primary schools have united to come up with a great scheme to encourage children and parents to get to school every day.
“During the month of October, there are 20 school days and we are challenging the students of our schools to make every day count and to come to school every day in October,” says Ronan McKenna, Home School Community Liaison in St. Oliver's N.S. on the Ballymakenny Road.
“Parents can play a crucial role by helping their children to establish good routines each morning and evening, ensuring your child is on time for school and understanding the seriousness if your child is ‘skipping school’”.
Each school will recognise the attendance of students who come to school every day in October with prize giving and certificates.
“We recognise that there can be challenges to overcome to enable some students to come to school each day but if parents, students and schools work together these challenges can be overcome,” adds Ronan. “Please contact your local Home School Community Liaison for help and support.
School HSCL Contact
St.Oliver's Community College Barry Gates bgates.soc@lmetb.ie
St. John's N.S. Kate O'Brien 086-7009027
St. Paul's N.S. Audrey Johnson 087-6186387
Presentation Primary School Emer Collins 086-1674352
Marymount N.S. Fionnuala Ní Earcáin 089-4694093
St.Joseph's N.S. Vivienne Lamont 087-1838649
St.Brigid’s & St.Patrick’s N.S. Niamh Redden 089-4383149
St.Oliver's N.S. Ronan McKenna 089-4279677
Duleek Boy’s N.S. Keith McDonald hsclduleek@gmail.com
Let’s make every school day count!