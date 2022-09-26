School Attendance – ‘Every Day Counts – The 20 Day Challenge’

St Oliver's NS Ballymakenny Road is one of the nine primary schools in Drogheda taking part in the attendance incentive. Photo: Paul Connor

Excellent attendance at school is vitally important to allow students to be the best that they can be and to enable them to have the brightest future possible.

Nine local primary schools have united to come up with a great scheme to encourage children and parents to get to school every day.

“During the month of October, there are 20 school days and we are challenging the students of our schools to make every day count and to come to school every day in October,” says Ronan McKenna, Home School Community Liaison in St. Oliver's N.S. on the Ballymakenny Road.

“Parents can play a crucial role by helping their children to establish good routines each morning and evening, ensuring your child is on time for school and understanding the seriousness if your child is ‘skipping school’”.

Each school will recognise the attendance of students who come to school every day in October with prize giving and certificates.

“We recognise that there can be challenges to overcome to enable some students to come to school each day but if parents, students and schools work together these challenges can be overcome,” adds Ronan. “Please contact your local Home School Community Liaison for help and support.

School HSCL Contact

St.Oliver's Community College Barry Gates bgates.soc@lmetb.ie

St. John's N.S. Kate O'Brien 086-7009027

St. Paul's N.S. Audrey Johnson 087-6186387

Presentation Primary School Emer Collins 086-1674352

Marymount N.S. Fionnuala Ní Earcáin 089-4694093

St.Joseph's N.S. Vivienne Lamont 087-1838649

St.Brigid’s & St.Patrick’s N.S. Niamh Redden 089-4383149

St.Oliver's N.S. Ronan McKenna 089-4279677

Duleek Boy’s N.S. Keith McDonald hsclduleek@gmail.com

Let’s make every school day count!