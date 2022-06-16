Scarlet Cresent added to works programme

Cllr Callan said that there was a need to maintain sections of pathway where there was a risk of someone slipping or tripping.

Louth County Council have confirmed they will carry out footpath repairs in the Scarlet Cresent Estate.

The matter was raised as a notice of motion by Independent Cllr Kevin Callan at the June Borough meeting.

Cllr Callan raised the matter formally with the council with particular focus being made on the pedestrian paved section in the centre of the estate.

The Council accepted Cllr Callan’s motion confirming that the issue will be added to the works programme.

Cllr Callan said that there was a need to maintain sections of pathway where there was a risk of someone slipping or tripping and thanked the engineering section for their prompt response.

Cllr Callan said, “We have many estates like Scarlet Crescent where these issues arise and we need to regularly carry out low cost repairs as leaving these issues unaddressed just creates a bigger and costly issue in the future.”