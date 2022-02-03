Save the date: Drogheda Darkness into Light on May 7th

With eased restrictions allowing more event to take place, the Drogheda Darkness into Light crew are delighted to be able to confirm May 7th as the proposed date for this year’s event.

Of course, no one can predict for certain whether it will be the successful in-person gathering of years gone by, however, for the moment it is all systems go for the usual 4.15am start to the annual fundraiser for Pieta House.

For the last two years, people took part in virtual events, greeting the sunrise and raising as much money as possible for the suicide awareness and prevention charity. In previous Darkness into Light events held locally, thousands gathered in Drogheda, Ardee and Dunleer, and Bettystown, and this year, over 250,000 people are expected to gather on every continent to walk together .