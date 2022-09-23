Save the Boyne group ask for transparency from An Bord Pleanála and Meath County Council

Save the Boyne are once again disappointed by the lack of transparency that has taken place throughout the planning process from Meath County Council Planning department regarding the decision making by An Bord Pleanála.

Having applied to Meath County Council Planning department requesting information under the Freedom of Information Act, the group have been left awaiting a response beyond the time frame set out under the act.

Tommy McLarnon said An Bord Pleanála accepted a submission from Dawn Meats after the deadline expired, however refused the Save the Boyne group an oral hearing, stating they had sufficient information gathered for the decision making.

He added that “the courtesy afforded by An Bord Pleanála is not extended to those who have objected to the proposal by Dawn Meats for waste to the Boyne.”

The Save the Boyne group are continuing to request for transparency from Meath County Council and An Bord Pleanála regarding their decision making process.

"We request full transparency regarding decisions made. Save the Boyne calls upon elected representatives and those who campaign for environmental issues to publicly demand that ABP hold an oral hearing so we can challenge in an open and transparent way the process and application before ABP,” said Tommy.