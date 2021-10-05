‘Save our roof’ appeal from Drogheda Special Olympics

THE Drogheda Special Olympics club faces an uncertain future after it was discovered the flat roof at the side of their premises at the Sluagh Hall at Crosslanes has suffered significant water damage.

And it now threatens the use of the area below it, much to the shock of the volunteers who inspire athletes of all ages and from a wide area around the town.

“We are facing a bill of up to €23,000 and it’s money we just don’t have,” Geraldine Finnegan from the group stated.

They have launched a Go Fund Me page and are asking people to support their campaign before the job becomes too bad and they have to replace the entire roof.

“It’s a race against time for us,” Ger added.

Sean Carolan was the man who inspired the move to the centre in 2014 after negotiations with the Department of Defence and since then it has proved a great success, both for the club and others that use it, including the 14th Louth Scouts.

"We always said it would be for the community,” Ger stated and that’s how it has developed.

Volunteers spent months renovating the centre after they took it over and have produced Bocce champions like Anne Hoey. There are up to 70 members in the club and they come from a wide area, including Co Meath.

The group has been hit badly by Covid as they couldn’t use the premises and now they fear real damage, unless the roof can be sorted.

Local councillors Paddy McQuillan and Declan Power visited the centre to see the issues.

A volunteer with the group, Cllr McQuillan said the work that the Special Olympics do is incredible and provide a wonderful outlet for athletes of all ages.

Declan Power was equally as proud of the body and immediately promised that the proceeds of the weekly Barbican bingo night – every Thursday at 8pm – would be going to the group, in association with organiser Mattie Donnelly. “Funds will be going to the Special Olympics for the whole year, outside of the costs of the repair for the roof,” he remarked.

The Sluagh Hall opened in 1935 and was used by the likes of the LDF and the FCA down the years.