Safety concerns over lack of footpath on Armagh Road

Concern that the removal of the hard shoulder at Carnbeg is causing road safety issues for asylum seekers who are being accommodated in the Carnbeg hotel was raised by Cllr John Reilly at the monthly meeting of Louth County Council.

He said that the hotel is now rented by the Department of Justice and a hundred asylum seekers are being accommodated there.

Noting that they would have no means of transport to get into town other than walking, he expressed concerns about the removal of the hard shoulder close to the hotel entrance as part of the road design for a nearby development on 47 acres.

"Now when you leave the hotel, there is footpath,” he said, outlining how the people staying there would have to cross the road at the junction and then back again.

He said he wasn’t happy with the layout of the junction, adding that there was no filter lane for traffic going in or out of the hotel.

Director of Service Frank Pentony said that the work on the Armagh Road was subject to planning permission and the developer is only allowed occupy 50,000 sq metre of the site under phasing.

Chief Executive Joan Martin said there was “never a footpath” and they couldn’t condition the developer to put in a footpath on the public road.

She said that a big constraint was that the road was very narrow.

Cllr Reilly told the meeting that people used to walk on the hard shoulder but it had been taken away.

Ms Martin commented that the hotel was a long way off the road and when planning permission was granted it wouldn’t have been envisaged that guests, who would come in cars, would be walking into town.

She would speak to the engineer but wouldn’t envisage a footpath being done in the short term. She agreed to look at the planning permission again.