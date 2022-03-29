Sadness at death of Dundalk’s Mini-Marathon queen Joan

There has been widespread sadness at the death of Joan Brady at her home Ashgrove, Avenue Road, Dundalk, on Sunday.

Joan, who was originally from Dublin, was known far and wide as an inspirational participant in the Dublin Women’s Mini-Marathon – taking part in every event since it began in 1983.

She had taken up walking as a form of exercise after seeing people doing it in Central Park while on a trip to New York and set up the Dundalk Joggers and Walkers in the early 1980s.

The group met twice a week and were unique at the time as it provided women with the opportunity to exercise outside of a running club. Lifelong friendships were also formed in the group which was famous for the sense of camaraderie among members.

The highlight of the year was the Dublin City Women’s marathon and Joan organised buses from town for the race, with the group going for a celebratory meal afterwards.

As she continued to compete in the event in her 70s, Joan became one of the most famous participants and was frequently interviewed in the national media. She was thrilled to receive the special medal marking the 35th mini-marathon in 2017. She completed her last mini-marathon in 2019, aged 80.

She had been disappointed when the 2020 and 2021 mini-marathons had to be held virtually due to the pandemic.

Over the years, she helped raise thousands of Euros for various charities and introduced countless Dundalk women to the benefits of walking.

After her family was reared, Joan worked for a number of years as advertising executive in the Dundalk Democrat.

A vivacious and gregarious lady, she made many friends in her years in Dundalk, from walking on the Navvy Bank to playing tennis, from her work with Amnesty International to playing bingo.

Joan is survived by her family Paul, Alan, Susan, Helen, son-in-law Paul Brennan, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Killian, Alva, Hugh and Ciara, twin sister Ann Caravan and nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Vincent, baby daughter Jean, and her siblings Ger and Don.