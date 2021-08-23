Saddle up and hit the open road with the vintage motorcycle club!

Members of the North East branch of the Irish Vintage and Veterans Motorcycle club.

Saddle up and hit the open road with the North East branch of the ‘Irish Vintage and Veterans Motorcycle club’ who have put a call out for new members.

The local club are a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who are known best for their love of older motorcycles

‘Our members tend to also be of the older variety!’ said Terry Dullaghan, who heads up the local club,

"But we are hoping to attract some new members to come along and join us, as our numbers are dwindling and we will be in crisis if we don't get young blood in soon.”

The North East Section of the “Irish Vintage and Veterans Motorcycle Club” is a group of like minded motorcycle enthusiasts who have an interest in all motorcycles but especially older makes and models.

‘"Our club covers an area including Dundalk, Ardee, Drogheda, and all surrounding counties, but it doesn’t matter where you’re from, it’s your interest in motorcycling and the enjoyment of owning, riding and maintaining them, that’s our common bond.”

The long established club meet once a month to plan events such as motorcycle runs.

‘We try to take in various locations of interest, taking routes that are fun to ride on what are a mix of modern and vintage motorcycles,’ said Terry.

‘We usually have weekend rides but whenever members are available to meet up for a run, including week days, they just make contact and go.”

He added that for many of the members the passion for motorcycles has been life long, and as a group there is an unrivalled breadth of knowledge.

‘When motorcycle restoration or maintenance questions arise by members, there is a wealth of accumulated knowledge to be tapped into in our club that is beyond comparison with any other source.’

A new campaign to encourage younger members to join is being launched with a recruiting event this weekend, which they hope will attract other vintage motorbike fans.

"To encourage new members and show off our fantastic mix of motorcycles, we are having a “Recruiting Breakfast” at “The Valley Inn” Mullary, Dunleer, County Louth, A92 W744 this Sunday, 29th August, at 11am.”

New members who complete the membership form and pay the annual club membership fee of €35.00 they will enjoy a free breakfast.

All members are sent a monthly copy of our Club Magazine, “Exhaust Notes” with updates on events, interesting motorcycling news articles and technical info access.

“We’re hoping new members will join us for breakfast and begin to enjoy the vast motorcycling history and camaraderie in our club.”