Sad passing of Marie Therese O’Brien

There was much sadness at the death of Marie Therese O'Brien (68) Shore Road, Dundalk, who passed away last week after a short illness.

Marie (nee Gent), formerly of Tulla, Omeath, was the first female employee at Glen Electric in the early 1970s, at the firm’s base in Newry.

She later moved with the Glen Dimplex Group to Dunleer, and was appointed personal assistant to owner Martin Naughton, before she retired in 2019.

Marie passed away at her home on Tuesday last, June 21st. Her funeral mass took place in St. Laurence’s Church, Omeath, where the eulogy was read by Carmel Naughton.

She was buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Predeceased by her beloved parents George and Kathleen Gent and her siblings Roy, Patricia and Geordie. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry. Also by her nephew John and family, sister-in-law Vera (Monaghan), good friend and carer Sabrina, brother Brian and sister Anne, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Marie’s month’s mind mass will be held in St. Laurence’s Church on Sunday, 24th July at 10a.m.