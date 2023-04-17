Ryan Tubridy visits Dundalk restaurant made famous by President Joe Biden

There was more excitement for Jerome McAteer and Bobby Wain this week when RTE celebrity Ryan Tubridy popped into The Food House on Dundalk’s Clanbrassil Street on Monday.

The couple’s restaurant and deli was one of two stop-offs for United States President Joe Biden when he visited the Co Louth town last Wednesday.

Posting on Facebook they said “It really is a strange week when Ryan Tubridy comes in for his lunch and he is only a minor celebrity compared to last week’s visitor! But still great to see him and thanks Ryan for coming in and giving us all another story to tell.”

Like President Biden, the Late, Late Show presenter was more than happy to pose for a photo with Jerome, prompting commenters to wonder if Tubridy had asked him to take over as host.