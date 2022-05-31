Rumours Paypal jobs going to India ‘do not help’ devastated staff: TD

Speculation that some of the 307 Paypal jobs lost will be transferred to India “do not help” shocked workers, said a Dundalk TD.

Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick raised the job losses, 172 of which will be cut from Paypal’s Dundalk office, directly with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dail.

“These workers do not know what is happening and they are very concerned about their future. The rumours circulating that these jobs are going to India do not help,” said Deputy Fitzpatrick.

“People trust PayPal. Millions of people give PayPal their bank account numbers, credit card numbers and debit card numbers to serve an account so they can purchase online. In return, they are promised by PayPal that this is done in a safe and secure manner. Last Tuesday, PayPal announced 307 job losses - 172 in Dundalk in my constituency and 135 in Blanchardstown.

On top of this, in April 2021 there were 131 job losses, again in Dundalk and Dublin. In 13 months, 438 jobs were lost out of 2,800. In 2021, workers were offered a redundancy package or other jobs within the company. This time there is no voluntary redundancy.”

He added PayPal last year reported over $25 billion in revenue, up 18% on the previous year, with 426 million users in the last quarter of 2021.

“In 2003, this country received the good news that PayPal was coming to Ireland to set up its operation here. We invested €15 million in its European centre of excellence in Blanchardstown in 2009. In 2012, 1,000 jobs at the international operations centre in Dundalk were announced, and another 400 jobs were added in 2014. At present, over 2,000 people in Ireland are employed by PayPal and everyone appreciates their job. With 438 job losses in 13 months, what can the Government do to help the 2,000 remaining workers in view of the loyalty and commitment they are giving?"

PayPal contacted me on Tuesday and informed me of the loss of 172 jobs in my constituency, beginning on 27 June through to 19 September, and said this is due the new structure and needs of its customers. It has given me no more information.”

Tanaiste, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said he had heard “with great regret” that Paypal were letting 307 staff go.

“I spoke to the company's representatives earlier this week and they assured me that they remain committed to their 2,000 other staff and will continue to employ approximately 2,000 people in Ireland. They said they had to make this decision as part of a general restructuring of the company, with a reduction in the number of roles not just in Ireland but it may be the case in some other countries too. Unfortunately, the redundancies are unavoidable and I express my sympathy to those who are affected. It must have been a big shock for people to hear that their roles were being made redundant. Consultation is happening with the staff.”

He added: “I have received an assurance from the company that the redundancy package it offers will be a good one. It is important that if people are being let go, they get a decent redundancy package to help them to get on with their lives and seek employment elsewhere in the economy.”

He said the government was “stepping in to ensure workers know what their entitlements are when it comes to social welfare and other matters, and also to know what their options are when it comes to searching for jobs.”

"Most of these staff are very well skilled and they will be able to find jobs quite quickly in the same sector, where there are many vacancies. However, we need to help them and connect them with those vacancies. They will also be given advice on what is available in terms of a return to education, a return to training and the possibility of setting up their own business.”

Concerns have also been raised about the nature of the redundancies, following reports that they will not be voluntary redundancies.

The Tanaiste added: ”As regards the nature of the redundancies, I wish to clarify that from the letter the company sent to the Department. It states clearly in that letter that if redundancy cannot be avoided following collective consultation with impacted employees, compulsive redundancies will be required. That collective consultation is occurring now. It is required under law. As a consequence of that I hope it will be possible to ensure that most of these redundancies are voluntary and that compulsive redundancies can be avoided.”

Sinn Féin TDs for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú and Imelda Munster, say they are ‘deeply concerned’ about the future commitment of PayPal to the county after the announcement of 172 job losses at their centre in Dundalk.

A further 135 redundancies have been confirmed at the company’s site at Ballycoolin, Dublin, bringing the total number of job losses to 307.

Deputy Ó Murchú said the news, which ‘came out of the blue for staff’, was a ‘terrible blow’ to workers and their families.

He said: ‘Deputy Munster and I have spoken to workers and to the company representative today and the news is shocking. We understand that consultation in the non-unionised company will start on Thursday and the redundancies will happen on June 27.

‘This seems to be very rushed and we would want there to be proper consultation with workers, and every support given to them, ahead of them being put on the dole queue’.

Deputies Munster and Ó Murchú said the latest redundancies, which come on top of 131 announced in April 2021, ‘had shaken confidence in PayPal’s long term commitment to Dundalk and Ballycoolin’.

Deputy Munster said: ‘The fact that more than 300 jobs are going in PayPal in Ireland, further to more than 130 last year, makes us deeply concerned about what this profitable, multinational’s long term commitment to Ireland is’.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: ‘The government, and the agencies such as IDA, need to step up and meet with PayPal to find out what has really happened here and to give workers and their families the reassurance that the company is committed to Ireland in the long term.

‘We have requested a meeting with senior PayPal officials as soon as possible to hear from them what their future plans are for their sites in Ireland’

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said that he is deeply concerned by the announcement from PayPal this morning that collective redundancies will take place at their Dundalk site.

I have been in contact with my colleague An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and his office to ensure that all available government supports will be made available to assist individuals and families affected by PayPal’s decision.

The Tánaiste has informed me that the Consultation period will begin this week and that no redundancies will take effect until June.

This will be a very difficult time for the employees and I will support them in anyway I can going forward.

I have also spoken directly with the company to outline my concerns and they have informed me that they expect 139 of the 300 the redundancies to take place in their Dundalk site.

Affected Employees: A number of affected employees are located in Dublin or Dundalk. There are a number of different roles impacted in different areas of the business. Approx. 300.

Employee Headcount: There are 2585 employees normally employed in Ireland, 1289 located at the Dublin site and 1279 located at the Dundalk site and 17 remotely located. The affected employees are based in both Dublin and Dundalk. The addresses of the two locations are PayPal Dublin, Ballycoolin Business Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin and PayPal Dundalk, Building A, Xerox Technology Park, Dundalk.

Fine Gael’s Colm Markey has described the loss of 172 jobs at PayPal in Dundalk as a huge blow for the town. The Midlands-North-West MEP was speaking after a phone call with Paypal management this afternoon (Tuesday).

He commented, “I was shocked to hear the news of the Paypal job losses in Louth and Dublin this afternoon and my thoughts are very much with the affected staff members and their families. It is a particular difficult time for anyone losing their job and I know they will be worried about what lies ahead.

I’m calling on Paypal to ensure they receive a generous redundancy package and all the necessary supports as they leave their positions. I welcome the Tánaiste’s commitment to make all necessary State assistance available to the workers, to help them find new employment, education and training opportunities as soon as possible.

PayPal first came to Dundalk in 2012, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy. Although today’s announcement is deeply disappointing, the company has reassured me that they remain committed to the town and to the remaining staff and I do hope they continue their presence in Dundalk and indeed in Dublin for many more decades to come.”