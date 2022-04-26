Ruby Maher’s Lullaby For The World broadcast to billions of people

Ruby Maher with her family and fellow band members at the statue to her grandfather, Joe Maher.

13 year old Drogheda singer, Ruby Maher hit the airwaves on Friday with her stunning song Lullaby For The World which was chosen for the second year in a row to be broadcast to billions of people as a call for the protection of the environment.

Ruby Maher, from Drogheda singing family, and who sings with her Father and two sisters in their band, The Mahers, sang the haunting Lullaby For The World, co written by ‘You Raise Me Up’ Lyricist, Brendan Graham, (with James McMillan), in a broadcast that was channelled to 190 countries as part of Earth Day Network’s global outreach.

Ruby said, “I can’t believe Earth Day Network has chosen my song again, I’m so excited, it’s an honour! I am so happy that this beautiful song was heard throughout the world again. This is Ireland’s gift to the world for Earth Day; a huge gift from a small country. We only have one world, we need to mind it. We are all connected and I think it’s really important for all of us to remember that.”

President of the Earth Day Network, Kathleen Rogers said, “Lullaby For The World is a truly evocative and emotive song for our beautiful planet, and while it is a ‘lullaby’, it has the power to awaken people; energise, enlighten and educate them, and bring them with us on this collective global journey of cherishing and respecting our environment.”

Ruby’s dad Dave Maher said, “The girls and myself see Lullaby For The World as a song that is global and one which belongs to all of us. We feel honoured to be the ones who have the good fortune to record it.

“We’re so excited about this song. The reaction from the people of Ireland has been wonderful; there’s a real sense that the people of Ireland want to rally round us and champion this beautiful thought provoking song.

“It’s a soulful plea for the world; a better world, one that cherishes and protects our beautiful planet and its resources.”

RTE’s ‘Nationwide’ will debut the brand new lyrics video for ‘Lullaby For the World’ on tonight’s evening show to coincide with ‘World Earth Day’ .