RTE star treatment for Louth mother of the groom ahead of big day

James, Linda, Maura and Daithi at the RTE Today studios in Cork.

Caterer Linda Tiernan before he big makeover, and looking 15 years younger afterwards!

There must be something in the Louth air as hot on the heels of Ardee nurse Marie Byrne getting the star treatment on RTE’s Today show, a Drogheda woman is the the latest makeover candidate.

Linda Tiernan from Drogheda, Co Louth, has two sons Christopher and Padraig, and is a caterer in St Peter's nursing home in Castlebellingham.

She was nominated by her son Padraig's fiancé James, who felt that Linda had been putting herself last over the last few years.

With their forthcoming nuptials, James felt it was about time Linda could see just how fabulous she can look, especially as mother of the groom.

The hardworking mum hasn’t worn a dress in over 20 years, never wears makeup and doesn't even have any of her own, and she had let her grey hair grow out.

So she was overwhelmed when she saw herself at her reveal.

'That's not me', she said with shock. “I never dreamed this was possible”.

As she wiped the tears from her eyes, she told presenters Maura Derrane and Daithi O’Sé that this was the start of a new journey for her, where she learns to say no sometimes and start caring for herself as a priority.

Working their magic on Linda for the day wereThe Glam Squad: Hair - Pamela Morrissey - Sobe Brown, Makeup - Ally Garvey and Stylist - Orla Diffily.

Linda was delighted to pose in the studio with Maura, Daithi and James, and proudly show off her new and improved look.

Here’s hoping the hat doesn’t spoil her beautiful hair! for the Big Day!