RSA ‘Check It Fits’ back in Louth

The Road Safety Authority are back on the road with the child car seat checking service – Check It Fits - coming to Louth in the next week.

Car seats may seem simple to install, but the installation is often easy to get wrong. The RSA have found that almost a third of seats fitted incorrectly needed major adjustment.

"*We know parents are not intentionally putting children in danger and it is an education issue. To help address this problem, the RSA Check it Fits service will be visiting County Louth, to help parents and ensure car seats and restraints are correctly fitted,” said Aisling Sloyan, Senior Road Safety Promotion Officer for the RSA.

The service takes between 10-15 minutes and runs from 10.00am – 5.30pm, it is free of charge and offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car.

It is important to use your child car seat correctly every single time during a car journey so parents should regularly check the fitting of your child car seat or get it rechecked at a Check it Fits service.

The RSA check it service will be at The Marshes on Monday, 4th April from 10am to 5.30p.m, Smyths, M1 Retail Park Drogheda, Wednesday 6th April 10am to 5.30pm and :Lanneys' Supervalu, Ardee on Thursday 7th April from 10am to 5.30pm.