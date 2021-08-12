Roundabout proposed for centre of Bettystown

The plan for Bettystown as part of a Public Realm project

HOW Laytown and Bettystown will look in the future will now be debated with the release of the Public Realm plan for the area.

And a number of issues have been promoted including a roundabout in the centre of Bettystown and ‘better thought out’ bus stops.

A key issue has also been highlighted in Laytown, remarking ‘Playground parking is usually full with commuter parking during the day which means parents bringing their kids to the playground have nowhere to park. There should be restrictions on parking with solutions needed for commuter parking issues. A shuttle service to surrounding houses should be explored.’

It is felt ‘there is nothing in the town for young adults to do. Most head to Drogheda’.