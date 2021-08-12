Roundabout proposed for centre of Bettystown

Premium
HOW Laytown and Bettystown will look in the future will now be debated with the release of the Public Realm plan for the area.
And a number of issues have been promoted including a roundabout in the centre of Bettystown and ‘better thought out’ bus stops.
A key issue has also been highlighted in Laytown, remarking ‘Playground parking is usually full with commuter parking during the day which means parents bringing their kids to the playground have nowhere to park. There should be restrictions on parking with solutions needed for commuter parking issues. A shuttle service to surrounding houses should be explored.’
It is felt ‘there is nothing in the town for young adults to do. Most head to Drogheda’.
The Laytown and Bettystown Public Realm Plan sets out the future approach to the streets and spaces of the town and key objectives identified for the future of the Public Realm in Laytown are:
1) Reintroduce a beach front town park;
2) Improve access to the beach;
3) Relocate commuter parking to west of railway line;
4) Introduce timed restrictions for parking next to shops and for the use of the play/park areas;
5) Bring derelict sites and buildings back into use - opportunity for regeneration of site overlooking the beach to the east;
6) Introduce traffic-calming for vehicles; and
7) Consider access to recreation area south of town centre.
The Bettystown plan has also key elements, namely:
1) Reorganise the town centre;
2) Create more regular safe crossing points, especially in the main square;
3) Create a pedestrian space/square as a focus to the town centre;
4) Introduce traffic-calming measures, but do not create traffic jams;
5) Introduce time restrictions for parking in the town centre;
6) Bring derelict sites and buildings back in use;
7) Improve links to the beach;
8) Consider safer cycling with the introduction of Spine road;
9) Rationalise street furniture;
10) Remove perpendicular parking and replace with parallel;
11) Explore new town park associated with Spine road;
12) Improve streetlighting throughout the town centre.
Due to the nature of the seaside area, a Natura Impact plan had to be finalised and it states, ‘given the habitats present, numerous species of conservation concern are almost certain to occur within the area of the Public Realm Plan and immediately adjacent, primarily overwintering bird species, many of which are Qualifying Interests of adjacent SPAs.’
There are 9 Natura 2000 sites within 15 km of the Public Realm Plan.
However, the author of the report feels that ‘ there will be no adverse impact on the integrity of any of relevant Natura 2000 sites, assuming the implementation of all mitigation/preventative measures’ are put in place.
The proposed vegetation for the Public Realm of Laytown and Bettystown could include Street Trees - these are to be introduced in order to ‘green’ the town centre and provide vitality to spaces that is currently lacking.