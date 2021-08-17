Ronan, Willie O’Dea and a Limerick ‘nude’

I wonder does Drogheda man and now Achill based Ronan Halpin remember this one.

30 years ago a piece of sculpture by the local man was at the centre of controversy when it was vandalised after going on display in the People’s Park in Limerick.

The specially commissioned piece named ‘The Wounded King’ was created by Ronan of Rathmullen along with artist Paki Smith of Galway. The 20 feet high sculpture of a wounded warrior king and was commissioned as part of the Treaty 300 celebrations in Limerick

However because the sculpture is a nude it was reported to have been criticised by some locals. The statue was later mutilated by vandals who hacked off the ‘offending’ genitals. Ronan said that he had been in Limerick for five weeks after the sculpture was finished and had not received any complaints.

However he did say that after that a Limerick paper had reported some complaints. But Ronan said such complaints did not bother him. He said that if people only pick up on the fact that it is a nude and nothing else then he would not pay any attention to their comments.

‘I see it as an illustrated man,’ he said at the time, ‘but if some people only see it for one thing then they are not concerned with the whole sculpture. It is important that the figure appears sexually potent as he is a king. He is also shown to be vulnerable by his wounds.’

He added that if nudity is part of any sculpture it is bound to attract attention and inevitably complaints because he says ‘people have nothing better to talk about. *

Some elderly people in limerick are reported to have requested the removal of the statue as they found it offensive. The statue had been criticised by Limerick Fianna Fail T.D. Willie O’Dea who said that it should be removed if it caused offence to elderly people.

Ronan and Paki were approached in 1990 to do the piece which was an idea they had been working on before. The original idea was that the sculpture could be moved around to different locations as it is based on the theme of a roving warrior.

Ronan who did not rule out the possibility of the sculpture coming to Drogheda at some stage.

So I wonder what happened to it?