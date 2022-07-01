Rob still going Strong at the Seamus Ennis Centre this July

The legendary Rob Strong brings his fabulous band to rock ‘ The Garden Party’ at the Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, Co Dublin on Saturday July 9th.

Just 20 minutes from Drogheda, this boutique venue has been packing in the audiences all summer with some fantastic bands, and Rob is no exception.

If you loved the Commitments, you’ll love this show and it'll be a night of rockin' music and pure nostalgia!

The man known as The Godfather of Soul in Ireland has always enjoyed a huge following in the area playing residencies in The Cradle Rock and The Harbour Bar in Rush. In the early 1970s nobody in Ireland personified the raw energy of rock and blues music like Rob Strong, one of the most unique voices of the era. He even turned down the offer of joining the world-famous Deep Purple!

This year Rob is celebrating an amazing 60 years on the road and as the title of his recently released biography suggests, Rob is ‘Still going Strong’! The band also feature some of Ireland’s top musicians in Sean Behan on lead guitar, Salvatore Urbano on keyboards, Cormac Crowley on drums and a fabulous brass section.

Joining The Rob Strong Band as one of his very special guests in the Naul is Derek Doc O Connor on Saxaphone ---probably Ireland's top sax player--who has worked with Bob Geldof and the Boomtown Rats, The Late Late Show, Imelda May, RTE Orchestra, Paul Brady, Wet Wet Wet, Chaka Khan, and toured with The Commitments.

This is a seated event.

Seating is unallocated, except for SEAC Members who have reserved seating. For details on SEAC Membership please click here.

If you have any accessibility requirements, please email us at info@tseac.ie.

Tickets on sale now at https://www.tseac.ie/categories/garden-party/