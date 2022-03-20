Rob ‘hopefully got the job’ in Oval Office!

Rugby legend Rob Kearney enjoyed a visit to the White House over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Cooley native, who shares ancestral links with US President, Joe Biden, was in Washington D.C during the annual celebration of America’s links with Ireland.

The retired rugby ace took in a tour of the Oval Office, and shared a photo on his Instagram page, with a quip that it was a “Tough interview, but hopefully I got the job.” He added that it was an “amazing day.”

The Kearney family are distant cousins of President Biden, through their father David. They are related through their Finnegan and Kearney ancestors from the Cooley Peninsula.

Biden originally met with some of the Kearney family during his historic trip to north Louth in 2016, when he was Vice -President.

The then Vice President also famously tweeted his congratulations to “Cousin Rob Kearney” after Ireland beat New Zealand in Chicago later that same year.

The Cooley man returned the tribute after Joe Biden won the US Presidential election in November 2020, tweeting “Congrats to you Mr. President.”

The Irish sports star wasn’t the only north Louth connection to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington last week.

Renowned violinist Patricia Treacy. who is originally from Hackballscross, was given a standing ovation when she performed at the White House.