Louth County Council is now tasked with managing the heritage assets in their ownership such as monuments, protected structures, county archives, museum collections, heritage gardens and parks.

Heritage Ireland 2030, a cross-Government Strategic Policy for Heritage, setting out a framework for the protect, conservation, promotion and management of Ireland's heritage for the next decade has been approved.

Laying out a roadmap for the future of Irish heritage, with collaboration at government, stakeholder and community levels, a comprehensive implementation is now being developed to deliver on its actions.

Louth County Council is now tasked with managing the heritage assets in their ownership such as monuments, protected structures, county archives, museum collections, heritage gardens and parks.

The project, Heritage Ireland 2030 aims to strengthen the role of LCC in the management, care and promotion of Ireland’s heritage, establishing policies to underpin their work as custodians of many heritage resources.

The principal themes of the strategy include communities, leadership and partnerships, reflecting the importance of ongoing collaboration between government, communities, stakeholders, citizens and local authorities in delivering upon the objectives of this strategy. Recognising that responsibilities for Ireland’s heritage rest right across government, this structured framework will also enable the integration of heritage policy principles into decision-making across the whole of government.

An Implementation Plan assigning actions and timeframes to responsible parties will be developed within six months of the launch of Heritage Ireland 2030, elaborating on the formation of delivery structures and providing a clear roadmap for implementing actions.

Launching Heritage Ireland 2030, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD said, “Government has approved a plan that represents a major step forward for structured engagement around heritage. The actions in this strategy reflect the huge challenges facing Ireland’s heritage, particularly for nature and biodiversity loss. We have ambitious programmes underway in the area of peatland rehabilitation and nature recovery and the framework set out in this strategy, along with the structured delivery model, will bring cohesion to our efforts, including consultation with the Northern Ireland Executive on areas we might approach on an all-island basis.

“We were heartened over the past two years to see people access our national parks, monuments, nature reserves and historic properties during public health restrictions, and know that this has strengthened people’s appreciation of our heritage. It is more important than ever that our heritage is protected, conserved and restored to ensure that the people of Ireland continue to benefit from the value and well-being that it provides.”