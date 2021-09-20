Riverside walkway named in honour of Private Michael McNeela killed in Lebanon while on UN peace-keeping duties

Members of the O.N.E. Dundalk at the official unveiling of two signs at the Pte. Michael McNeela Riverside Walkway. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

John, Kathleen and Julie McNeela who officially unveiled two signs at the Pte. Michael McNeela Riverside Walkway, with Ollie O'Connor, Jim McEneaney, Jim Fay, Riccardo Lucchesi and Frank Larrigan. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

John, Kathleen and Julie McNeela, who officially unveiled two signs at the Pte. Michael McNeela Riverside Walkway. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Members of the 24th Recruit Platoon who attended the official unveiling of signs at the Pte. Michael McNeela Riverside Walkway. Included are, Eamon Doherty, Brian Bellew, Robert Bradshaw, Riccardo Lucchesi, Jamesy Clinton, Sean Quinn, Kevin Conlon, Andrew Bowden and Tom Crichton. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

One of Dundalk’s most scenic walking routes has been renamed in honour of a local man who was killed in the line of duty while serving with the Irish army in Lebanon.

The “Michael McNeela Branch” of retired veterans group “ONE” confirmed the renaming of the “Louth County Council Riverside walkway and Outdoor Centre” which runs from the Lisdoo to the Tain Bridge in Dundalk .

The late Michael McNeela’s parents, John and Kathleen, and his sister Julie, unveiled the walkway signs on Monday morning in front of local dignitaries, and the Officer Commanding the 27 Infantry Battalion, Lt. Col. David O,Shaughnessy, alongside fellow veterans.

The popular walking and cycling route, which also features outdoor exercise equipment, was dedicated as “The Pte. Michael Mc Neela Riverside Walkway and Outdoor Fitness Centre.”

A spokesman for the ONE said the dedication of the walkway was “to honour and remember the life and service of Michael Mc Neela.”

Michael was born on the 24th July 1967 and raised on the Lisdoo Road close to where the walkway is located.

He joined the Defence Forces on 10th November 1986 and served with the 27 Inf. Battalion., Aikens Barracks in Dundalk.

On the 24th February 1989 while serving with the 64 Inf.Battalion. on active service with the United Nations, Michael was killed at Post 6-38 Alpha, in Haddatha village in south Lebanon.

At the dedication ceremony on Monday, Michael was remembered as a man who “gave his life in the service of peace.”