Rituals opens its first store in the north east in Marshes Shopping Centre

The luxury beauty and lifestyle brand Rituals is coming to Dundalk’s Marshes Shopping Centre with a new shop which opens Thursday, August 4.

This is the latest Irish outlet for Rituals, one of the world’s leading cosmetic brands, which already has shops in Grafton Street, Dundrum, Liffey Valley, Limerick and Wexford.

“We are delighted Rituals has chosen Marshes as the venue for its latest outlet,” said centre manager, Sean Farrell.

“Their arrival is certainly a vote of confidence in the future of our centre. Marshes wishes Rituals every success for its future here.”

Rituals Cosmetics offer an extensive collection of luxurious yet affordable beauty, body and home products, including cosmetics skincare, perfumes, bath and shower products, jewellery, candles and diffusers and teas.

The company opened its first store in Amsterdam in 2020, followed by openings in London, Madrid, Antwerp, Paris, Lisbon, Berlin, Stockholm and New York.

The luxury brand has over 840 stores, more than 2,745 shop-in-shops and five urban spas in 33 countries worldwide.

It has also seen significant duty-free growth, with stores on more than 120 luxury cruise liners, seven different airlines and a number of major airports.

The opening of the Rituals shop is another vote of confidence in Marshes as the Thérapie Clinic is to due open at the centre in the coming weeks.