Rising costs give Dundalk business owners sleepless nights

“I’ve literally had sleepless nights worrying,” admits Chris Conlon of Conlon’s Food Hall as he contemplates the rising costs facing the family business, including a 265% hike in electricity charges.

“It’s crazy. Over the last 12 months there’s literally not one single thing that has not gone up significantly and then we have the energy costs on top of that.”

The deli and catering business relies heavily on electricity for cooking and storing food and can’t simply turn off the switches at the end of a day’s trading.

“Everything we have is home-cooked and produced in Church Street.”

“Our electricity bill has gone up by 260%,” he says. “The average monthly bill has gone from €3,500-€4,000 to €9,500-€10,000 at least.”

“We can’t produce anything without electricity and we have to keep our cold room running 24/7.”

The news that energy companies are making record profits doesn’t help.

‘There’s an awful lot of greed.”

It’s been a tough couple of years for the 38 year-old business, which was founded by his father Peter, employs 22 people in its shops in Church Street and the Avenue Centre, Avenue Road.

“It was difficult in 2019 when we had the road works in Church Street and then Covid hit – that was very hard for everyone. However, for businesses this is harder than anything else.”

“The situation is just not sustainable,” says Chris. “I think more businesses will close now that during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are trying to keep our costs as low as we can for customers, but everything is going up. I don’t know where it will end.”

“I’m literally having sleepless nights worrying,” he says, “I hate being in this position.”

He believes that the Government needs to do something to help businesses struggling to survive.

His sentiments are shared by Caroline Keelan-McDonald of the Home Bakery.

“I’ve seen three recessions and the pandemic and I’m worried,” she says. “It’s like the perfect storm of everything going up.”

The family-run business employs 62 people between the bakery and shop in Jocelyn Street, shops in Church Street and Blackrock and cafe on the Avenue Road.

They are, she says, facing a “double whammy” of increasing costs while having to pay a large number of staff.

“Everything has gone up. Our raw ingredients, our electricity, our fuel costs for deliveries and the costs of the paper, boxes, and packaging that we use in the shops.”

“The energy costs are worrying and are significantly up on this time last year. Wheat, flour, sugar, it’s all gone up. We use a lot of paper products, and the white boxes that we pack our cakes in are now 93cents each, but we don’t feel that we can put our prices up again, as we did have an increase in January.”

She says that they are trying to make what savings they can, from turning off lights and switching off fridges when not in use, to reducing their opening hours.

“The energy costs are worrying and are significantly up on this time last year.”

She worries about how the business can sustain these spiralling costs in the long term.

“We are trying to save where we can but it’s really worrying. Just this week we decided to close the shops slightly earlier.”

The two shops in Jocelyn Street and the Avenue Road now closes 5pm, the Church Street shop closes at 4.30pm and the Blackrock outlet at 4pm.

Caroline says that they appreciate the support of their customers “who have been so loyal to us down the years” and hopes that they continue to see their cakes and buns as ‘affordable treats’.